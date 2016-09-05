menu
National 5.9.2016 10:10 pm

Students arrested amid campus violence at UKZN

ANA
FILE PICTURE: A scene from protesting UKZN students. Picture: @kznems twitter

FILE PICTURE: A scene from protesting UKZN students. Picture: @kznems twitter

At least 13 students were arrested as protests erupted at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Pietermaritzburg and Howard College campuses on Monday.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said police arrested 13 students who staged protests at the Howard College in Durban.

He said there were protests continuing on Monday evening at the university’s Pietermaritzburg campus, but he could not provide any further details.

University spokesman Lesiba Seshoka said in a statement released earlier on Monday that student protests had been dispersed by university security, police and the police’s Public Order Policing Units.

“Students are urged to follow established protocols and raise any issue of concern with their respective SRC representatives. The university is committed to engaging with students to address their grievances,” he said.

He said that the university had obtained a high court interdict that prohibits unlawful protests, disruptive gatherings, demonstrations, mass action, intimidation or any violent act to persons or property at the entrance and premises of university campuses.

He said that security at the university had been beefed up in a bid to prevent any further disruptions to the academic programme.

Social media platforms Twitter and Facebook were awash with reports of shots being fired at the Pietermaritzburg campus and roads being blocked off. However, this could not be independently verified at the time of writing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Soldiers, police reportedly join Zim protests 28.8.2016
UKZN closed until next week 24.8.2016
Two die in ANC faction fighting 22.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

readers' choice

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House
National

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers
National

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike
National

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.