menu
National 6.9.2016 08:45 am

Africa’s troubled democracy

Eric Naki
Image: Thinkstock

Image: Thinkstock

Many African countries have regular elections but results are deemed inevitable.

More African countries have opted for the ballot box and constitutionalism over dictatorship, but the incapacity and legitimacy of state institutions still bedevil democratic culture and principles, a Johannesburg-based electoral think-tank says.

The Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (Eisa) said that, at a very basic level, more African countries than ever before would be considered democracies. But Eisa programme manager Grant Masterson said even in many of the more established democratic states in Africa, democratic culture and principles develop unevenly.

“Many countries have regular elections, but the results of the elections are deemed inevitable for a range of reasons, including: dominant political parties, weak opposition parties, ethnic/tribal voting patterns, electoral fraud and patronage systems/corruption among others,” he said.

Many countries lack the institutional capacity to deal with elections because the state institutions, which implement policies that are the all important elements of a democracy, are unable to fully perform their functions.

The majority of African states hold regular elections and the greater number of these elections are largely uneventful. On an annual basis, there are about 15 to 20 elections across the continent. In any given year, there are problems in two or three elections.

“In many countries, the incumbent party/candidate is able to use/abuse state resources, a national profile, state media and other advantages to secure victory at the polls,” Masterson said.

Manifestos were rarely considered important and rarely was there clear accountability for promises made in election campaigns. In SA, the government was talking very seriously about elements in civil society advocating for “regime change” and proposing tighter legislation to control this.

– news@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
Juba caves in to pressure for additional peacekeepers 5.9.2016
Namibian vice-president collapses from hunger – reports 5.9.2016
Botswana considers reviewing hunting ban 5.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song
Music

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

readers' choice

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member
National

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House
National

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers
National

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.