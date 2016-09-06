This is how much the new Volvo S90 will cost

According to early reports by ZA Top Range, Volvo revealed a performance-inspired R-Design version of the new S90 that will boast Volvo’s latest efficient powertrains and semi-autonomous driving, but it seems the Swedish guys are finally bringing the luxurious sedan to our shores with pricing officially released by Volvo Car SA.

The confident pricing structure, which sees the new large executive sedan starting at R675 200, is poised to cement the new S90 as a key premium player in its segment. The range-topping model will retail for an exceptional R871 900.

“With the new Volvo S90 we are about to challenge the definition of luxury once again, a feat we achieved with the all-new XC90 when it launched in South Africa in mid-2015,” comments Volvo Car South Africa MD, Greg Maruszewski. “We believe that the S90 range, which comprises petrol and diesel models, all of which are powered by our revered Drive-E engines, brings real value for money to the segment without compromising on quality, or indeed luxury.”

The new S90 range includes twelve derivatives, spanning three trim levels – Momentum, Inscription and R-Design.

Initially available with D5 AWD or T6 AWD drivetrains and in Momentum or Inscription trim, the new Volvo S90 makes its South African debut towards the end of 2016. In 2017, D4 FWD and T5 FWD versions will become available, along with the sportier R-Design trim level.

Range overview

Volvo S90 D4 Geartronic Momentum R698 500

Volvo S90 D4 Geartronic Inscription R742 000

Volvo S90 D4 Geartronic R-Design R727 500

Volvo S90 D5 Geartronic AWD Momentum R777 700

Volvo S90 D5 Geartronic AWD Inscription R821 200

Volvo S90 D5 Geartronic AWD R-Design R806 700

Volvo S90 T5 Geartronic Momentum R675 200

Volvo S90 T5 Geartronic Inscription R718 700

Volvo S90 T5 Geartronic R-Design R704 200

Volvo S90 T6 Geartronic AWD Momentum R828 400

Volvo S90 T6 Geartronic AWD Inscription R871 900

Volvo S90 T6 Geartronic AWD R-Design R857 400