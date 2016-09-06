menu
UPDATE: The hunt is on to identify bus attacker

Kyle Cowan
A Richards Bay couple is desperately searching for the man who brutally beat their son with a belt in a school bus.

The boy’s parents say the attack has left the boy fearful and nervous.

The nine-year-old Richards Bay boy who was viciously beaten with a belt on a school bus by an enraged motorist has been left severely traumatised, and his parents are now on a mission to identify the attacker, Zululand Observer reports.

The Zululand Observer met with the boy’s parents a day after they posted a video of the attack online in an attempt to find the man.

Their son, a pupil at the Zululand Remedial School, takes the same bus home after school every day.

On August 10, the motorist boarded the bus after forcing it to a stop and confronted the boy and other schoolmates.

He then took off his belt and beat the boy repeatedly over his face, back and arms. The beating was recorded by the bus’s onboard CCTV camera.

It is believed the incident was sparked by another child who threw stones out of the bus window, damaging the attacker’s windscreen.

The boy’s parents say the attack has left the boy, who suffers from Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD) and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at a young age, fearful and nervous.

