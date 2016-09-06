menu
National 6.9.2016 10:06 am

Fight ‘over girlfriend’ leaves one dead

Tumelo Mthethwa
Photo: Thinkstock

Photo: Thinkstock

The sister of the deceased said her brother and the suspect were fighting over a girlfriend.

A 19-year-old man is expected to appear in court after he was arrested and charged with murder following a fight in which he stabbed a 27-year-old man to death.

It is alleged the two were fighting over a woman in Esselen Park, East Rand, on Sunday, Kempton Express reported.

According to Norkem Park police and standby Ekurhuleni North Cluster spokesperson Captain Lesibana Molokomme, the sister of the deceased said her brother and the suspect were fighting over a girlfriend.

“One of them took out a knife and stabbed the complainant’s brother on his upper body. The complainant tried to separate them, but they continued to fight until the complainant stopped a man who was passing by to assist,” added Molokomme.

“The man managed to separate them and put the two inside his vehicle. He drove with them to the Tembisa South SAPS. On arrival, the complainant’s brother was certified dead by the paramedics, and the suspect was taken to the hospital, before he was arrested,” he further explained.

The arrested suspect will all appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court soon.

– Caxton News Service

