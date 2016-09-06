menu
He’s the love of my life, Bonang on AKA

Citizen reporter
AKA's Instagram post.

Slikour might have been her ‘best boyfriend’ but it seems AKA will take the Best Boyfriend Ever trophy, judging by what Bonang says about him.

Bonang “Queen B” Matheba and Kiernan “AKA” Forbes were not voted You Magazine’s Favourite Couple of the year for nothing, they definitely deserved it. Not only are things going well in their careers but they keep on serving us couple goals.

On Monday, Bonang took the MCM statement a few steps further and wrote a sweet message for her bae, AKA. She posted a picture of the Supa Mega performing on stage with the caption: “MCM … the love of my life. My bestfriend, my King… The man who keeps me together!! Words fail babe … THANK YOU!!

Bonang Matheba's Instagram post.

It seems Bonang might have found her happily ever after. In case you missed it, this is how Bonang knew AKA was the one.

“He said: ‘I really want to be with you and I’m going to protect you, I’m going to protect us and I’m going to fight for us because this is what I really, really want.’ From that moment on I was like, ‘this is my man  – this is what I asked God for, a partner you appreciate and respect, somebody who respects you’.”

READ MORE >> How Bonang knew AKA was the one

Regardless of how their relationship started, with the drama that landed AKA’s mother in the situation of having to answer questions from tweeps, there is no denying the couple really is in love.

