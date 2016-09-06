African Union ready to dispatch team to Gabon

According to African Union (AU) the chairperson Idriss Deby Itno, the AU is ready to help the parties in Gabon resolve their problems and reach a rapid settlement to the post-election chaos and tensions engulfing the West African country.

The situation throughout Gabon remains tense as presidential challenger Jean Ping and his followers continue to dispute the reelection of incumbent President Ali Bongo.

Unrest and riots followed the August 31 announcement of the provisional results of the August 27 elections, announcing Bongo the provisional winner.

The AU chair said on Monday a high-level delegation composed of African heads of state, accompanied by senior officials of the AU Commission and the United Nations (UN), was ready to be dispatched to Libreville as soon as the conditions for such a visit are met.

Deby Itno, who is also the President of the Republic of Chad, added that the AU’s help would strictly adhere to constitutional and legal provisions, as well as accord with the relevant AU instruments on democracy and elections.

He added he was continuing to follow developments with renewed attention and was also maintaining a constant liaison with the relevant Gabonese stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that Gabonese Justice Minister Seraphim Moundounga has resigned in protest over the disputed presidential election.

“He is reported to have warned the incumbent, Ali Bongo, that he could cancel the results of the election if they did not ‘tally with reality’,” reported the BBC.

Moundounga is the first government minister to resign over the bitterly contested elections results.

– African News Agency (ANA)