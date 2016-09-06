SA led by a ‘tokoloshe and thief’ – Shivambu

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza blames the Occupy Luthuli House on EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu, but EFF deputy chairperson Floyd Shivambu has another theory as to what is causing the mayhem in the ruling party, and consequently, the whole of South Africa.

Shivambu tweeted on Monday that the country was in a crisis because it was led by a “tokoloshe, who’s also a thief”, referring to a picture circulating on Twitter showing one of the Occupy Luthuli House protesters wearing a T-shirt with Zuma’s face on it. The T-shirt had “tokoloshe” and “a thief” written on it, horns drawn on either side of his head and his eyes blackened, presumably to resemble a tokoloshe.

“The South African puzzle and crisis have been explained: it’s because SA is led by a tokoloshe, who’s also a thief,” Shivambu said.

Members of the ANC took to the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg Central last week Friday in another call for President Jacob Zuma to step down. ANCYL’s Ratshi Mashamba and Lesego Makhubela are said to be the instigators of the protest.

Following the protest, the youth league released a statement, condemning the protest by the “non-South Africans” and “overzealous fellows” who were mobilising people to cause disunity in the organisation.

“The ANCYL would like to unmask lies that are being spread. We can confirm that the Constitution of the ANCYL and the ANC only allows membership for South Africans. Those who are not South Africans must know that the forms they downloaded from the internet and filled them does not make them members. We caution all our members not to be misled by agent provocateurs who have been paid to destabilise the organisation.”

