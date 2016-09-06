Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

Gaxa was named among those who were released by Amakhosi at the end of last season although the club had initially announced on their official Twitter account that he had extended his stay for a further year in 2015.

“Gaxa had a run-in with the coach (Steve Komphela) over a girlfriend and that is why he was suddenly not played and later released. A friend of Gaxa’s told us they had dated the same girl as a club club official at some point last year and that soured their relationship,” said a source.

Gaxa has launched a complaint with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over what he feels was a termination of his contract without compensation after his release.