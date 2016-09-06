Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

A luxury Lexus vehicle is apparently set to be purchased for Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, the new mayor of Emalahleni Municipality, in Mpumalanga, after the municipality approved a budget of R1.5 million for the car.

The cash for the car comes from a budget that was meant for service delivery and was rolled over into the new financial year.

According to The Sowetan, a report reveals that the R1.5 million was sourced from developmental projects and despite this, the cash was approved for the purchase of a Lexus for Ntshalintshali.

Municipal manager Theo van Vuuren confirmed this, adding the car would be bought in line with supply-chain processes. The developmental projects are said to include the following: upgrading and refurbishment of the Rietspruit waste-water treatment plant – R114 039; spatial planning – R317 245; purchase of land – R230 555; establishment of service centres – R40 000.

DA leader in the council Nerita Naidu said it was morally wrong for Ntshalintshali to buy a car meant for service delivery.

Municipal spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng has not commented about the purchase.