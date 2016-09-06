menu
Business News 6.9.2016 09:59 am

Eskom recoups R40m in Soweto after converting to prepaid meters

ANA
FILE PICTURE: File photo. New electricity metering equipment is seen following a press conference by City Power. Picture: Michel Bega

FILE PICTURE: File photo. New electricity metering equipment is seen following a press conference by City Power. Picture: Michel Bega

Soweto owes Eskom an estimated R4 billion in debt, while illegal connections cost Eskom about R2 billion a year in lost revenue.

Eskom on Tuesday said it had recouped nearly R40 million in Soweto after the conversion of homes and businesses to prepaid electricity meters, this up to the period ending in June.

Eskom has installed more than 41 628 split meters and converted 24 746 to prepaid in Soweto, with plans to accelerate the rollout of prepaid meters still under way.

“Eskom has already seen a R39 million improvement of revenue collection in Soweto over a year-long period after it installed and converted customers to split prepaid meters,” the power utility said in a statement.

“The figure is cumulative from the 2014/15 financial year up to June 30.”

Eskom said Soweto had about 181 000 customers, 65% of whom were customers who were on a conventionally billed metering system and the remainder on conventional prepaid metering system.

The power utility said the conversions of the meters had also resulted in a gradual increase in sales.

Currently, Eskom is installing prepaid meters in Sandton, Midrand, Soweto, Kagiso and other areas around Gauteng in a bid to enable revenue collection and address Eskom’s debt collection challenges.

Soweto owes Eskom an estimated R4 billion in debt, while illegal connections cost Eskom about R2 billion a year in lost revenue.

Eskom said there were other added benefits of converting to prepaid including savings on meter reading and reduced errors resulting from the need to bill the customer, as well as better consumption control by the customer, which gives certainty around monthly costs for the customer.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Councillor among eight in court in connection with house torching 6.9.2016
ConCourt to deliver McBride suspension judgment 6.9.2016
Six vehicles torched at UKZN 6.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video
Entertainment

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song
Music

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

readers' choice

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’
National

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member
National

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member

Malema, Mpofu hit back at ANCYL’s R5m accuser
National

Malema, Mpofu hit back at ANCYL’s R5m accuser

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.