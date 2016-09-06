menu
Uncategorized 6.9.2016 10:16 am

Govt accepts postponement of VhaVenda king’s coronation

ANA
Who will sit on the Vha Venda throne remains unanswered as the pending coronation ceremony has been interdicted by the court. PHOTO: Chester Makana/ANA

Who will sit on the Vha Venda throne remains unanswered as the pending coronation ceremony has been interdicted by the court. PHOTO: Chester Makana/ANA

The court heard that the princess believed she was overlooked for the throne because of a cultural practice that favoured men.

The VhaVenda kingdom and the SA government have both said they would respect last week’s court interdict to suspend the planned coronation for VhaVenda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana.

The Limpopo High Court sitting in Thohoyandou granted Masindi Mphephu an interdict to stop the coronation pending the outcome of a legal challenge.

Masindi, the princess of the Mphephu royal family, dragged South African President Jacob Zuma and Toni, her cousin, to court, claiming she was the rightful heir to the VhaVenda throne.

The high court accepted representations by Masindi’s legal team that the coronation must be halted until a pending legal review on the Mphephu dynasty status.

The court heard that Masindi believed she was overlooked for the throne because of cultural practice that endorsed only males for kingship.

“Government noted the decision of the High Court in Venda, Thohoyandou, on September 2, 2016. The court granted an interdict to the planned coronation of his majesty King Tony Mphephu Ramabulana that was scheduled to take place on Friday,” said the department of cooperative governance (Cogta) in a statement.

“As government we respect the decision of the court as an arbiter on all the legal questions in our country, and we will also abide by its decision.”

Government, in consultation with the Vha Venda royal family, then announced the postponement of the planned coronation until all the legal issues had been addressed and concluded.

Government, however, said a new date of the processes for the coronation of the VhaVenda King would be announced at a later stage.

The Mphephu royal family also said it respected the ruling by the court and would abide by it.

Family advisor and spokesperson, Jackson Mafunzwaini, said the family welcomed the decision and insisted that Toni is the rightful leader of the VhaVenda.

Last month the government had announced the Mphephu coronation as part of the process aimed at restoring the kingdom which had collapsed under the apartheid government.

The dispute arose after the kingdom was endorsed by Zuma after the Nhlapo Commission that was tasked to investigate chieftaincy, queenship and kingship disputes, revealed that Mphephu was the correct family to ascend the throne.

African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Eskom recoups R40m in Soweto after converting to prepaid meters 6.9.2016
Councillor among eight in court in connection with house torching 6.9.2016
ConCourt to deliver McBride suspension judgment 6.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video
Entertainment

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song
Music

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

readers' choice

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’
National

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member
National

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member

Malema, Mpofu hit back at ANCYL’s R5m accuser
National

Malema, Mpofu hit back at ANCYL’s R5m accuser

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.