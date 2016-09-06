Security guard shot during Kempton Park mall robbery

A security officer is recovering in hospital after being critically injured in a shooting during an armed robbery at Kempton Square in the Kempton Park CBD, on the East Rand.

The G4S security officer and his partner were about to load cash into a Capitec Bank ATM at Kempton Square in the CBD on Saturday when they were ambushed by seven robbers, Kempton Express reported.

According to Ekurhuleni North Cluster communication officer Captain Neldah Sekgobela, the incident occurred at about 11.30am.

“One of the security guards alighted from their vehicle to check whether it was safe for the money to brought out. After ensuring this, the guard went back to the vehicle to fetch his colleague,” Sekgobela said in a statement.

“As they walked towards the ATM, three men grabbed one of the security guards, pushed him against the wall and took his 9mm pistol at gunpoint,” she added.

Another four people attacked the guard who was carrying the case containing the money. Shots were fired at the security guard carrying the case, injuring him in the upper body.

“The victim allegedly managed to fire one shot, but it is not known whether he injured one of the suspects or not.”

The robbers managed to get away with the case containing an undisclosed amount of money and left behind the officer’s firearm, which was recovered by police at the scene.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted to ICU. He is still recovering in hospital.

According to Sekgobela, the suspects drove off in a silver Audi with an unknown registration number a well as a silver BMW with registration number BS 52 BS GP. This registration number doesn’t exist on the National Traffic Information System, Sekgobela confirmed.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and armed robbery.

– Caxton News Service