Ke Yona team PSL draft conducted

Tshepo Mashego of Keyona during the Nedbank Keyona Challenge match between Keyona and Supersport United at Sinaba Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

After a thrilling display of football by the Ke Yona team against an experienced Supersport United side, Nedbank in partnership with the Premier Soccer League on Monday announced the results of the PSL draft where 17 of the Ke Yona Team players were drafted into each of the PSL clubs.

The Nedbank Ke Yona Team PSL Draft is in its second year after the 2015 edition saw players such as Ian Chikohwa (University of Pretoria), Luthando Sixhaso, (Kaizer Chiefs) Thamsanqa Gwabeni (Platinum Stars) and Jerrad Meyer (Jomo Cosmos) all eventually signing professional contracts and making their football dreams happen.

All 16 players will assemble for camp at their new clubs on October 1 and will spend an entire month of training with the hope of securing a professional contract.

The Ke Yona draft:

Msawakhe Mncwango (Goalkeeper) – Bloemfontein Celtic

Paseke Khang (Goalkeeper) – Maritzburg United

Thulani Jele (Defender) – Ajax Cape Town

Sinethemba Sdeba (Defender) – Golden Arrows

Bongani Mbuli (Defender) – Baroka FC

Miguel van Oudsthoorn (Midfielder) – Chippa United

Cameron Chusu (Striker) – Platinum Stars

Iyanda Mabani (Midfielder) – Orlando Pirates

Thembinkosi Mbamba (Midfielder) – SuperSport United

Lindani Nkabinde (Midfielder) – Highlands Park

Jeremiah Nkwana (Midfielder) – Polokwane City

Zairon Abrahams (Striker) – Cape Town City

Kenny Nkhatho (Striker) – Free State Stars

Katlego Mohlala (Midfielder) – Bidvest Wits

Tshepo Aphane (Defender) – Mamelodi Sundowns

Tshepo Mashego (Midfielder) – Kaizer Chiefs

Sabelo Biyela (Defender) – SuperSport United

