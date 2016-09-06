Ke Yona team PSL draft conducted

The Nedbank Ke Yona Team PSL Draft is in its second year after the 2015 edition saw players such as Ian Chikohwa (University of Pretoria), Luthando Sixhaso, (Kaizer Chiefs) Thamsanqa Gwabeni (Platinum Stars) and Jerrad Meyer (Jomo Cosmos) all eventually signing professional contracts and making their football dreams happen.
All 16 players will assemble for camp at their new clubs on October 1 and will spend an entire month of training with the hope of securing a professional contract.
The Ke Yona draft:
Msawakhe Mncwango (Goalkeeper) – Bloemfontein Celtic
Paseke Khang (Goalkeeper) – Maritzburg United
Thulani Jele (Defender) – Ajax Cape Town
Sinethemba Sdeba (Defender) – Golden Arrows
Bongani Mbuli (Defender) – Baroka FC
Miguel van Oudsthoorn (Midfielder) – Chippa United
Cameron Chusu (Striker) – Platinum Stars
Iyanda Mabani (Midfielder) – Orlando Pirates
Thembinkosi Mbamba (Midfielder) – SuperSport United
Lindani Nkabinde (Midfielder) – Highlands Park
Jeremiah Nkwana (Midfielder) – Polokwane City
Zairon Abrahams (Striker) – Cape Town City
Kenny Nkhatho (Striker) – Free State Stars
Katlego Mohlala (Midfielder) – Bidvest Wits
Tshepo Aphane (Defender) – Mamelodi Sundowns
Tshepo Mashego (Midfielder) – Kaizer Chiefs
Sabelo Biyela (Defender) – SuperSport United