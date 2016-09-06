Ke Yona team PSL draft conducted

The Nedbank Ke Yona Team PSL Draft is in its second year after the 2015 edition saw players such as Ian Chikohwa (University of Pretoria), Luthando Sixhaso, (Kaizer Chiefs) Thamsanqa Gwabeni (Platinum Stars) and Jerrad Meyer (Jomo Cosmos) all eventually signing professional contracts and making their football dreams happen.

All 16 players will assemble for camp at their new clubs on October 1 and will spend an entire month of training with the hope of securing a professional contract.

The Ke Yona draft:

Msawakhe Mncwango (Goalkeeper) – Bloemfontein Celtic

Paseke Khang (Goalkeeper) – Maritzburg United

Thulani Jele (Defender) – Ajax Cape Town

Sinethemba Sdeba (Defender) – Golden Arrows

Bongani Mbuli (Defender) – Baroka FC

Miguel van Oudsthoorn (Midfielder) – Chippa United

Cameron Chusu (Striker) – Platinum Stars

Iyanda Mabani (Midfielder) – Orlando Pirates

Thembinkosi Mbamba (Midfielder) – SuperSport United

Lindani Nkabinde (Midfielder) – Highlands Park

Jeremiah Nkwana (Midfielder) – Polokwane City

Zairon Abrahams (Striker) – Cape Town City

Kenny Nkhatho (Striker) – Free State Stars

Katlego Mohlala (Midfielder) – Bidvest Wits

Tshepo Aphane (Defender) – Mamelodi Sundowns

Tshepo Mashego (Midfielder) – Kaizer Chiefs

Sabelo Biyela (Defender) – SuperSport United