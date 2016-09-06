menu
Local News 6.9.2016 11:08 am

Chippa loss was a wake-up call – Mere

Phakaaathi Reporter
Vuyo Mere of Platinum Stars. Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix



‘The sooner we forget about Chippa, the better.’

Platinum Stars skipper Vuyo Mere says the team’s loss to Chippa United in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 was a wake-up call, and now they are focusing on their next league game Kaizer Chiefs next week Wednesday.

Dikwena lost 2-0 at home to the Chilli Boys at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on August 27.

“The sooner we forget about Chippa, the better. It was a good wake-up call. When we won against SuperSport, we thought we would walk into the pitch and that everything was going to happen automatically. We can now focus on the league. We can take the positives and improve on them,” said Mere.

The skipper added the two-week international break will give the likes of Henrico Botes time to recover from minor injuries.

“He is our main striker. It will give him an opportunity to recover.”

