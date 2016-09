The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker has been training with Gavin Hunt’s side for the past two weeks, with reports suggesting that he could make his stay with the Clever Boys permanent. However, Ferreira has dismissed these reports.

“Mashego has been training with us, but only because he is looking to keep fit. We are not looking to sign him,” Ferreira told Kickoff.

Mashego parted ways with Sundowns at the end of the season after the Brazilians decided against renewing his contract.