UPDATE: Resident recounts prison parolee shooting

A Brakpan woman on the East Rand has recalled the terrifying moments of the sound of gunfire that rang out in the streets of Dalpark Extension Six, in Brakpan, on the East Rand.

Shirley Naidoo, 47, and her family live along Silverbush Crescent, opposite the property where a 48-year-old man was shot and killed on Monday morning Brakpan Herald reported.

The man, who was released from the Boksburg Prison at 7am on day parole, was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle.

An offender on day parole is permitted to leave prison during the day, but must return at a stipulated time at night.

According to police, the man had served a 19-year jail sentence for murder.

It is believed he was picked up by a friend from the prison this morning.

The friend stopped at his home to collect something and had left the man waiting in the vehicle while he went inside the house.

The sound of gunfire then rang out.

“It was terrifying,” said Shirley, describing the barrage.

“It was some time after 7am, and I was in my bedroom when I heard five to six loud bangs.

“My husband, who was in the kitchen with my daughter, told us all to get down.”

Shirley told the Herald she then went outside and saw a white car parked across the road.

“We went over there to see if our neighbours were okay, and thankfully they were, but that car was full of bullet holes on the passenger side,” she said.

“Our neighbour is very lucky today.”

According to police, 18 bullet cartridges from two guns – an R5 rifle and 9mm pistol – were found at the scene.

A burnt-out car, believed to be the shooters’ vehicle, was found a few streets away, at the corner of Plumbago and Bottlebrush streets.

Police revealed that residents of the area reported two suspicious vehicles in the area prior to the shooting.

The number plate of one of these vehicles matched that of the burnt car.

Police investigations are under way.

– Caxton News Service