Trail of coloured condoms concerns Krugersdorp couple 

An elderly couple living on Burger Street in Krugersdorp are fed up with the endless condom trail that pedestrians leave when passing their house, reports the Krugersdorp News.

Lynn and Sepp Dubs said they have lived on this street for more than 47 years and the street has never looked this bad.

“We clean up the street every Monday, picking up condoms, food litter and even toilet paper,” Sepp said.

“We don’t want to clean it on a Sunday because on Sunday nights they litter again.”

An array of coloured condoms decorates the pavement in front of their house.

Sepp claimed the reason for the pedestrians’ mischief was the tree in front of their gate that provided ample coverage from the sun and darkened the roadway during the evening. To add to their dismay, there has never been a street light in front of their house, although a pole to hold one has stood there for years.

“A few months ago, we reported the fact that the streetlights burn all day and all night to the municipality,” Lynn said. “They came out, and replaced the circuit breaker to ensure this doesn’t happen again, but they didn’t install a light as we had asked.”

Their house is situated a mere three streets from Sivewright Street, which is notorious for its drugs, prostitution, and other illegal activities.

“To top it all off, we recently found human excrement underneath the tree, and that’s when we decided things were getting a little out of hand,” Lynn said.

The Dubs contacted the municipality about the issue again, about a week ago, but have not received a response yet. Krugersdorp News has tried multiple times to call the municipality, without success. An email has been sent to the council spokesperson for comment.

