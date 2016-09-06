menu
National 6.9.2016 02:03 pm

Trail of coloured condoms concerns Krugersdorp couple 

Bianca Pindral
Sepp Dubs, resident of Burger Street, disposing of one of the many condoms lying outside his home. Picture: Krugersdorp News.

Sepp Dubs, resident of Burger Street, disposing of one of the many condoms lying outside his home. Picture: Krugersdorp News.

An array of coloured condoms decorates the pavement in front of their house.

An elderly couple living on Burger Street in Krugersdorp are fed up with the endless condom trail that pedestrians leave when passing their house, reports the Krugersdorp News.

Lynn and Sepp Dubs said they have lived on this street for more than 47 years and the street has never looked this bad.

ALSO READ: Give your silent condoms to Zuma, Ramaphosa told

“We clean up the street every Monday, picking up condoms, food litter and even toilet paper,” Sepp said.

“We don’t want to clean it on a Sunday because on Sunday nights they litter again.”

An array of coloured condoms decorates the pavement in front of their house.

Coloured condoms decorate Burger Street every weekend as the lack of light during the evening provides ample shade for illegal acts to take place. Picture: Krugersdorp News.

Coloured condoms decorate Burger Street every weekend as the lack of light during the evening provides ample shade for illegal acts to take place. Picture: Krugersdorp News.

Sepp claimed the reason for the pedestrians’ mischief was the tree in front of their gate that provided ample coverage from the sun and darkened the roadway during the evening. To add to their dismay, there has never been a street light in front of their house, although a pole to hold one has stood there for years.

“A few months ago, we reported the fact that the streetlights burn all day and all night to the municipality,” Lynn said. “They came out, and replaced the circuit breaker to ensure this doesn’t happen again, but they didn’t install a light as we had asked.”

Their house is situated a mere three streets from Sivewright Street, which is notorious for its drugs, prostitution, and other illegal activities.

ALSO READ: Prisons turned into brothels a common trend – prisoner organisation

“To top it all off, we recently found human excrement underneath the tree, and that’s when we decided things were getting a little out of hand,” Lynn said.

The Dubs contacted the municipality about the issue again, about a week ago, but have not received a response yet. Krugersdorp News has tried multiple times to call the municipality, without success. An email has been sent to the council spokesperson for comment.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Another Krugersdorp woman’s body found in boot 2.9.2016
More discarded IEC ballots turn up in Krugersdorp 5.8.2016
Krugersdorp pupil hit by a car 1.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video
Entertainment

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song
Music

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

readers' choice

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’
National

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member
National

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member

Malema, Mpofu hit back at ANCYL’s R5m accuser
National

Malema, Mpofu hit back at ANCYL’s R5m accuser

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.