Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

A private investigator with more than 32 years of experience believes the murder case of late Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa isn’t related to house robbery but a politically motivated assassination linked to match-fixing.

The stunning claims were made by PI Brad Nathanson to The Sunday Independent on Saturday.

“I don’t believe that man died as a result of home invasion or a robbery, housebreaking or whatever it is they want you to believe,” he said.

“I think this has something (to do) with match-fixing. That is my belief. Who (would) rob that man anyway? He was a national hero and for me what comes to my mind is match-fixing, and it’s the first thing that comes to my mind.”

Nathanson said he was surprised no arrests had yet to be made in the case that has stalled for more than two years, and added he was confident there was no case that couldn’t be solved by police.

“I can’t imagine what Meyiwa’s family might be going through knowing this man has died and he had such an amazing career and life ahead of him … You can quote me on this one, any case can be solved. All it requires are two things. One is money, and another is time.”

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 at the home of his celebrity girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. Police believe the case is related to robbery.