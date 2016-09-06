menu
National 6.9.2016 02:18 pm

Child catapulted through windscreen in KZN collision

CNS reporter
The toddler was sitting on his mother's lap in the back seat of the car. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

The toddler was sitting on his mother's lap in the back seat of the car. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

On impact, the little boy flew through a shatterproof windscreen and landed 10 to 15 metres away.

A four-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was ejected through the windscreen of the vehicle in a head-on collision on the M27 on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast this morning, reports the North Coast Courier.

“The toddler was sitting on his mom’s lap in the backseat of the car. No seatbelt was used,” said IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst.

“The family were travelling on the N2 off-ramp, up Umdloti Road towards Waterloo, when their car was T-boned by a bakkie travelling on the farm road that crosses the M27.

“On impact, the mother broke the front seat of the car, and the little boy flew through a shatterproof windscreen and landed 10 to 15 metres away.

The toddler was sitting on his mom's lap in the back seat of the car. Photo: IPSS Medical Rescue.

The toddler was sitting on his mom's lap in the back seat of the car. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue.

“The boy suffered major facial and head trauma. Advanced life support paramedics intubated him and put him on a ventilator.

“Air Mercy Service was called to airlift the child to hospital.”

Air mercy service transported the toddler to hospital. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue.

Air mercy service transported the toddler to hospital. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue.

The mom suffered facial injuries, and both she and the dad had moderate to serious injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the bakkie suffered minor injuries.

Herbst stressed the importance of using seatbelts and securing children in their car seats.

Caxton News Service

