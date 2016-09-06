I still don’t know why I got fired from Kaya FM – Phat Joe

He is known as the radio presenter that just can’t seem to escape controversy, but Majota ‘Phat Joe’ Khambule says he is not as controversial as people assume he is, and still doesn’t know why he got fired from Kaya FM.

“People assume that I always get fired, but I was only really fired once,” he told The Citizen, despite moving from Radio Bop, YFM, Kaya FM, Heart, Metro FM and now East Coast Radio.

Regardless of reports that Joe was kicked out of Kaya FM due to the comment he made about Mzansi’s gold medallist Caster Semenya not being “100% female”, Joe says even today, he is still puzzled about why the afropolitan station gave him the boot.

“I still don’t know why I got fired. They have not given the reason for firing me. No meeting was called to explain this and I wasn’t told why. I still have the letter on email,” he explained with a serious tone.

In 2009 Joe invited listeners of Kaya to express their views on the Semenya issue after an Australian newspaper claimed that the results of the sex tests the teenager had allegedly undergone showed she had “no womb and no ovaries, and had internal testes”.

During his show, he said the following:

“Does this mean that at this point she has never had a period? To some extent, she should have known that something is not 100% right. She was still waiting for her period, perhaps?”

“Did she cheat when she left those women (behind) in Germany? Why is it possible that she could not have known that she is not 100% female?”

The radio personality further left his much-publicised gig on Metro FM a few weeks back because of a new hosting gig on Kwa-Zulu Natal’s commercial radio station East Coast Radio.

He serves as the host of the daily afternoon drive show weekdays, which airs from 3pm to 16pm, and says despite some negative publicity surrounding his new gig, he enjoys being part of the radio station.