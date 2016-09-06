CT father gets 20 years for murder of 3-week-old baby

A 44-year-old Cape Town father appeared resigned to his fate as he was sentenced to an effective 20 years for murdering his infant son in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Igshaan Price entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state for the May 1, 2012, murder of his 3-week-old baby boy, Laeeq Schroeder, in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

He also admitted to hitting and kicking his wife, Felicia Schroeder, for which he faced a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The plea and sentence agreement painted a dark picture of a dysfunctional home, in which the couple regularly fought and took tik and mandrax together.

It was into this world that baby Laeeq was born, and after just three weeks, he became a victim of his father’s rage towards his mother.

The day before the murder, Price’s wife left the baby in his care and said she was going to visit her mother. When she hadn’t returned home after four hours, he went to look for her, but she wasn’t at her mother’s house.

When Felicia returned later that day, the two fought and Price beat her up with fists.

The following morning on May 1, Felicia again left the baby in Price’s care and said she was going to buy cigarettes. She returned after two hours, and when Price confronted her about where she was she refused to tell him.

Price kicked and beat her, while she held their baby son in her arms.

He then grabbed the infant out of her arms and threw him on the hard tiled floor of their home.

Price admits to stomping on the baby with booted feet, and remembers doing this at least three times.

The baby was crying loudly, and Felicia picked him up and put him on the bed. Price, who worked as a panelbeater, then left home to go to his job.

By the time he returned, his son was dead.

Price was sentenced to three years for the assault charge and 25 years for the murder charge, with five years of that sentence suspended.

The sentences will run concurrently, which means he faces an effective 20 years behind bars.

No family members were there to support Price, and he showed no emotion as he was cuffed and led away to police holding cells.

– African News Agency (ANA)