menu
National 6.9.2016 02:03 pm

Msimanga bans all purchases or leasing of luxury cars

Virginia Keppler
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga speaks to the media, 26 August 2016, at an event where he introduced his mayoral council, at the council chambers in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga speaks to the media, 26 August 2016, at an event where he introduced his mayoral council, at the council chambers in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega

The mayor has also uncovered the procurement of new luxury BMW vehicles for politicians concluded and paid out of public money by the previous administration.

Executive Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga on Tuesday put an immediate stop to all purchases or leasing of luxury cars for politicians and senior officials.

This is part of further cost-cutting measures to save the City of Tshwane from expenses that only benefit politicians.

“No new luxury cars will be bought or leased for politicians, and if vehicles currently owned by Tshwane require replacement, sensible and low-cost vehicles will be procured,” Msimanga said in a statement.

“I will not allow public money to be spent on luxury cars, while our people struggle for services, houses and jobs.

“No more luxury cars will be bought or leased under my government. A Hyundai i20 or Toyota Corolla can do the same job for a politician as an expensive sedan,” he fired.

The mayor has also uncovered the procurement of new luxury BMW vehicles for politicians concluded and paid out of public money by the previous administration.

ALSO READ >> No more lavish politician parties, says Msimanga

He has therefore decided to redirect these 10 new vehicles, as soon as they are delivered, to the Tshwane Metro Police Department, where they will serve in a newly-formed Anti-hijack Unit.

This comes soon after Msimanga banned blue lights for politicians and officials in Tshwane, including on his own vehicle.

Tshwane officials will now travel alongside ordinary citizens, wait in traffic and stop at red traffic lights.

Related Stories
Mashaba gets stuck in 6.9.2016
Unmask, punish state looters 2.9.2016
Sbu Ndebele in court for fraud, corruption 1.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video
Entertainment

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song
Music

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

readers' choice

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’
National

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member
National

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member

Malema, Mpofu hit back at ANCYL’s R5m accuser
National

Malema, Mpofu hit back at ANCYL’s R5m accuser

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.