Msimanga bans all purchases or leasing of luxury cars

Executive Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga on Tuesday put an immediate stop to all purchases or leasing of luxury cars for politicians and senior officials.

This is part of further cost-cutting measures to save the City of Tshwane from expenses that only benefit politicians.

“No new luxury cars will be bought or leased for politicians, and if vehicles currently owned by Tshwane require replacement, sensible and low-cost vehicles will be procured,” Msimanga said in a statement.

“I will not allow public money to be spent on luxury cars, while our people struggle for services, houses and jobs.

“No more luxury cars will be bought or leased under my government. A Hyundai i20 or Toyota Corolla can do the same job for a politician as an expensive sedan,” he fired.

The mayor has also uncovered the procurement of new luxury BMW vehicles for politicians concluded and paid out of public money by the previous administration.

ALSO READ >> No more lavish politician parties, says Msimanga

He has therefore decided to redirect these 10 new vehicles, as soon as they are delivered, to the Tshwane Metro Police Department, where they will serve in a newly-formed Anti-hijack Unit.

This comes soon after Msimanga banned blue lights for politicians and officials in Tshwane, including on his own vehicle.

Tshwane officials will now travel alongside ordinary citizens, wait in traffic and stop at red traffic lights.