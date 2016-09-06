menu
National 6.9.2016 02:46 pm

Joburg residents could face fines for ‘wasting’ water

ANA
Water fills a steel tub as community members fill up bottles and buckets from the Rand Water truck in Coronation, 11 November 2015. Community members say they have been without water for over 24 hours. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Water fills a steel tub as community members fill up bottles and buckets from the Rand Water truck in Coronation, 11 November 2015. Community members say they have been without water for over 24 hours. Picture: Refilwe Modise

MMC Still says residents who use between 20 000 and 30 000 litres of water will face an additional 10% charge.

The City of Johannesburg has said on Tuesday that its residents could soon be fined for failing to abide by new water restrictions.

The restrictions are targeting domestic users who use more than 20 000 litres of water a month.

The new restrictions and penalties announced by member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for environment and infrastructure services, Anthony Still, come after the department of water and sanitation decided to limit the abstraction of water for urban and irrigation purposes in the catchment areas of the dams supplying the Vaal River and Orange River systems.

Still said the introduced drastic measures included completely prohibiting the use of sprinklers and adding an additional levy on existing water restriction tariffs.

“We are bringing a rule that says you can’t use sprinklers at anytime, if you want to water your garden before 6 in the morning or night you must use a hosepipe or a bucket,” Still said.

Level 2 restrictions, which were introduced in November last year, included not using municipal water to wash cars.

Still said residents who used between 20 000 and 30 000 litres of water, would face an additional 10% charge, and those who use between 30 000 and 40 000 litres would face an extra 20% fee.

An ever higher tariff of 30% will be imposed for those with water usage above 40 000 litres.

Those who fail to abide by these restrictions may face fines from R1 000 to R1 500 for each offence, which would be added to their water bills.

Still said they City has been asked by Rand Water, which supplies them with bulk water, to reduce its water consumption by 15%.

“Water affairs at national level have triggered a drought action because the Vaal river system has dropped below 60%,” Still said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
De Beers grows rough diamond sales by R1.4bn 6.9.2016
Govt accepts postponement of VhaVenda king’s coronation 6.9.2016
Eskom recoups R40m in Soweto after converting to prepaid meters 6.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Maserati criticised for ‘insulting’ aspiring owners
National

Maserati criticised for ‘insulting’ aspiring owners

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video
Entertainment

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song
Music

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

readers' choice

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’
National

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member
National

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member

Malema, Mpofu hit back at ANCYL’s R5m accuser
National

Malema, Mpofu hit back at ANCYL’s R5m accuser

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.