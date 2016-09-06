menu
East Rand man allegedly pours petrol over girlfriend

Anna Robertson
Suspect pours petrol over girlfriend.

The victim sustained injuries to her face and body, police say.

Springs police arrested a suspect for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm in Skoonplaas, on the East Rand, Gauteng, on Wednesday.

The suspect, 38, poured petrol over his girlfriend and assaulted her because, according to him, she had an affair, Springs Advertiser reports.

Springs police spokesperson Captain Johannes Ramphora said the woman managed to escape and opened a case at the police station.

“The victim sustained injuries to her face and body,” he said.

The suspect remains in the police cells and will appear in court soon.

– Caxton News Service

 

