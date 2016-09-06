Lions name eight changes

Ackermann named eight changes which included two positional changes from the side who lost 31-17 to the Blue Bulls at Loftus last weekend.

Rohan Janse van Rensburg moves from outside to inside centre while Ruan Ackermann has been moved from No 8 to blindside flanker.

On the rightwing Selom Gavor replaces the injured Courtnall Skosan, Jacques Nel is in for Howard Mnisi in midfield, while at flyhalf Jaco van der Walt replaces Marnitz Boshoff who drops out of the matchday squad.

Up front tighthead Ruan Dreyer returns after a long absence with a wrist injury, while at lock JP du Preez gets his first run in the place of the injured Martin Muller, while Fabian Booysen starts at No 8.

“I think both sides have their backs against the wall and with just a few games remaining teams won’t be able to afford many more slip-ups,” said Ackermann.

Golden Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Selom Gavor, 13 Jacques Nel, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), Fabian Booysen, 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Lourens Erasmus, 4 JP du Preez, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Dylan Smith

Bench: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Andries Ferreira, 19 Cyle Brink, 20 Ruaan Lerm/Steph de Wit, 21 Ashlon Davids, 22 Howard Mnisi