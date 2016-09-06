menu
Man critical following Durban CBD shooting

Caxton News Reporter
Shooting in Percy Osborne road.

According to Rescue Care, paramedics were informed of the incident and immediately made their way to the scene.

A man was critically injured after he was shot along Percy Osborne Road near Powell Road in Morningside, Durban, last night, Rising Sun Overport reports.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this stage and will be investigated by the SAPS.

Upon arrival, they found that a man in his 30s, had been seriously injured. Advanced Life Support paramedics worked to stabilise the man at the scene and then transported them to hospital for further care.

– Caxton News Service

