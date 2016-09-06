Proudfoot expects fired-up Wallaby pack

Springbok assistant coach Matt Proudfoot on Tuesday said the South Africans are expecting a huge challenge by the Wallaby pack when the two teams meet in the third round of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday.
Proudfoot, a former Test front ranker, said he is expecting the Wallabies to be very competitive in all set-piece departments.
“Australian lineouts have been exceptional throughout the years and their scrums and defensive breakdowns are very good, so we know upfront it’s going to be a tough challenge,” said Proudfoot.
“Test matches are determined by small margins so we therefore have to ensure that we are accurate in our execution, in all departments.”
The Springbok match-23 to face Australia this weekend will be announced on Wednesday evening at 19h00 (SA time).