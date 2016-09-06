menu
Rugby 6.9.2016 02:13 pm

Proudfoot expects fired-up Wallaby pack

Own correspondent
Matt Proudfoot during the Springbok Field training session and Media interview at Stellenbosch Academy of Sport on May 31, 2016 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Springbok assistant coach Matt Proudfoot on Tuesday said the South Africans are expecting a huge challenge by the Wallaby pack when the two teams meet in the third round of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday.

Proudfoot, a former Test front ranker, said he is expecting the Wallabies to be very competitive in all set-piece departments.

“Australian lineouts have been exceptional throughout the years and their scrums and defensive breakdowns are very good, so we know upfront it’s going to be a tough challenge,” said Proudfoot.

“Test matches are determined by small margins so we therefore have to ensure that we are accurate in our execution, in all departments.”

The Springbok match-23 to face Australia this weekend will be announced on Wednesday evening at 19h00 (SA time).

