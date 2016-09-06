menu
Local News 6.9.2016 02:34 pm

Ajax new recruits turn out in friendly game

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Mark Mayambela has joined Ajax cape Town.

Mark Mayambela has joined Ajax cape Town.

Mark Mayambela got an assist as Ajax Cape Town beat National First Division side Milano United 2-1 in a practice match played at Chukker Road Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Mayambela, who recently joined the Urban Warriors along with Lebogang Mokoena got in as a second half substitutes for their first game in the red and white colours of the cape side.

Toriq Losper opened the scorings for Roger de Sa’s side, which was followed by a second goal of the match by Bantu Mzwakali.

Meanwhile, the team welcomed back striker Prince Nxumalo, who sustained a hamstring injury prior to the team’s opening match of the league against Baroka FC. The 26-year was initially part of Shakes Mashaba’s team that for the two games against Mauritania and Egypt, but he was later withdrawn from the squad along with teammate Rivaldo Coetzee.

Ajax next fixture is a league encounter against both Mayambela and Mokoena’s former team Orlando Pirates at the Cape Town Stadium next week Tuesday.

Related Stories
Mashaba unruffled by sacking reports 6.9.2016
Cheeseboy to play mentorship role 6.9.2016
Chiefs decide against signing Hadebe… for now 6.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

Former Pirates midfielder joins Ethiopian team
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates midfielder joins Ethiopian team

Former Bafana star facing financial problems
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana star facing financial problems

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.