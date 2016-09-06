menu
Looters raid beer truck on N2

Shiraz Habbib
The truck lost its load under the bridge at Queen Nandi Drive. PHOTO: Marshall Security

Looters ran to pick up the crates and bottles, and some even loaded them on to trucks.

A beer truck that lost its load on the N2 near Queen Nandi Drive in KwaZulu-Natal has caused chaos, as looters have descended on the busy freeway on Tuesday.

It is alleged the driver pulled over after he thought there was a problem with the truck. However, when he pulled on to the side of the road, several crates of beer fell out of the truck, Northglen News reported.

According to Marshall Security’s Tyron Powell, metro police and SAPS were on the scene to protect the truck from looters.

“Minutes after the driver had stopped to inspect the damage, people came running to pick up the crates and bottles. Some even loaded them on to trucks.

“Several individual looters were arrested as well as the driver of another truck who loaded his vehicle with 20 crates of beer. Thankfully there were no serious injuries, but police have secured the truck from looters,” he said.

– Caxton News Service

