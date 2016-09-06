menu
National 6.9.2016

One arrested in Krugersdorp after house fire

Bianca Pindral
Keamogetswe Saile and her family have been left homeless after their house in Munsieville burnt down.

‘Everything was burnt, and the worst of all, my child’s’ school uniform was incinerated by the fire’

Five people have been left without refuge after their house burned to the ground in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, on Monday morning, Krudgersdorp News reports.

One suspect has been arrested by the Krugersdorp police in connection with the fire, and an arson case has been opened.

Keamogetswe Saile, mother of an 8-year-old child, was asleep in her bed with her grandmother when she allegedly heard a loud bang against the adjoining room’s window. She said she woke up and asked her grandmother if she’d heard anything.

“When my grandmother said she hadn’t heard anything, I thought I may be dreaming and went back to sleep,” Saile said.

Later, Saile heard a yell outside, and on investigating, discovered the house was on fire.

Saile claimed she and her family then went outside to seek refuge from the destructive flames. “The neighbours helped put out the flames, but it was already too late,” Saile said.

Saile, her child, her niece, her grandmother and her brother are now all without a home.

The family sought refuge in Saile’s sister’s house, but this will only serve as a temporary home for them.

– Caxton News Service.

 

