Violence at Eastern Cape village leaves 17 homeless

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape has condemned the ongoing violence at Nowalala village in Ntabankulu, which has left 17 people homeless.

Municipality spokesperson Ndabuko Masumpa said a mob torched four homes, leaving at least 17 people displaced. The violence began on Sunday night.

Masumpa said some community members were opposed to an ANC councillor who was elected during last month’s local government elections.

Masumpa said the municipality was working to find solutions to bring normality to the area.

The violence has closed the roads linking Lugangatho with Ntabankulu, Mount Frere and neighbouring villages, disrupting schooling and the provision of basic services to communities.

Leadership from the Alfred Nzo District Municipality and Ntabankulu Local Municipality visited the area on Monday, but according to the municipality, the situation was still volatile.

“The municipalities are in constant engagement with villagers and various community structures to bring the situation back to normality,” he said.

The leadership of the district and local municipalities will again visit the affected communities on Tuesday, where relief material will be provided to affected families now living in nearby villages.

– African News Agency (ANA)