Shot parolee was a notorious Phoenix gangster – police

The 48-year-old man who was shot and killed after he was released from prison on parole in Dalpark, Brakpan, has been identified as a notorious Phoenix gang boss.

Nithia Chinnasamy was gunned down after he was released from prison on parole in Dalpark, Brakpan, on Monday, Phoenix Sun reported.

According to the Johannesburg provincial spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela, Chinnasamy was shot while in his car in Pretoria.

“The man was on parole when he was accosted by armed men and shot several times in his vehicle. Two different cartridges from a 9mm and R5 firearm were found emptied out at the scene. No arrests have yet been made in connection to the crime,” said Makhubela.

The convict was allegedly on the verge of being released and was on parole when his vehicle was shot at more than 20 times in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, a Brakpan woman, Shirley Naidoo, 47, on the East Rand has recalled the terrifying moments of the sound of gunfire that rang out in the streets of Dalpark Extension Six.

“It was terrifying,” said Shirley, describing the barrage.

“It was some time after 7am, and I was in my bedroom when I heard five to six loud bangs.

“My husband, who was in the kitchen with my daughter, told us all to get down.”

Shirley said when she went outside, she saw a white car parked across the road.

“We went over there to see if our neighbours were okay, and thankfully they were, but that car was full of bullet holes on the passenger side,” she said.

Chinnasamy became well-known in 1998 after he and four alleged members of the ‘Nithia’s Gang’ were involved in the vicious attack on Arran and Hansraj ‘Don’ Deepchund.

The two victims were beaten with pickaxe handles, baseball bats, a fire hose and other implements but survived.

In the year 2000, Chinnasamy was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 10 years for murder, attempted murder and kidnapping. His body will be returning to Durban today, and his funeral will be held in Phoenix tomorrow.

– Caxton News Service