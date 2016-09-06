Ertugral will help Gabuza regain confidence – Sebola

Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza has to work hard and regain his confidence in order to do well and get back to the club’s starting lineup, according to former Bucs goal-poacher Andries Sebola.

The Bafana Bafana player came under a lot of criticism following the national team’s 1-1 draw against Mauritania in the last Afcon qualifier match at the Mbombela Stadium last week Friday, where he missed a penalty.

“I think the man needs to work himself up to be in the starting lineup. He is not a bad player, but I think now his confidence will be down after missing the penalty,” Sebola told Goal.

“So I think he has to work hard. I think Muhsin Ertugral needs him so that when Tendai Ndoro is injured or suspended he can come in and do the job.”

Sebola believes Pirates coach Ertugral is the right person to help Gabuza get back to form and start doing better.

“Muhsin knows he can do better, and he will help him to regain his confidence. So it’s not a matter of him being a bad player – he is a good player.

“It’s just a matter of getting his confidence back because it’s still down. He needs to work more on his confidence.”