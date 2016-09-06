menu
National 6.9.2016 04:45 pm

Biker killed in Durban North collision

CNS reporter
The scene of the collision in Durban North this afternoon. Picture: Northglen News.

The scene of the collision in Durban North this afternoon. Picture: Northglen News.

Traffic on Kensington Drive is backed up following the crash.

A motorcyclist died after a head-on collision with a bus on Kensington Drive (Adelaide Tambo) in Durban North this afternoon, reports the Northglen News.

According to Neil Powell, of Crisis Medical, the man, believed to be in his late 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene two minutes after we received the emergency call, but unfortunately the man had succumbed to his injuries before help arrived,” he said.

Powell said reports from the scene indicate that the motorcyclist had attempted to overtake another vehicle when his bike crashed into a Durban Transport bus.

“No one from the bus was injured, however, the driver was quite shaken,” he added.

Kensington Drive was cordoned off on both sides as authorities cleared the scene.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Watch: Motorcyclist crashes into low-hanging wire 20.8.2016
Motorcycle racing legend passes away 1.8.2016
Biker killed in Florida North crash 30.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Maserati criticised for ‘insulting’ aspiring owners
National

Maserati criticised for ‘insulting’ aspiring owners

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video
Entertainment

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song
Music

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

readers' choice

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’
National

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member
National

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member

Malema, Mpofu hit back at ANCYL’s R5m accuser
National

Malema, Mpofu hit back at ANCYL’s R5m accuser

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.