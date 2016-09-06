Biker killed in Durban North collision

A motorcyclist died after a head-on collision with a bus on Kensington Drive (Adelaide Tambo) in Durban North this afternoon, reports the Northglen News.

According to Neil Powell, of Crisis Medical, the man, believed to be in his late 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

(2016.09.06) Crisis medical paramedics responded to the call for a motor bike… https://t.co/haox6dlUii — Crisis Medical (@CrisisMedDbn) September 6, 2016

“Paramedics arrived at the scene two minutes after we received the emergency call, but unfortunately the man had succumbed to his injuries before help arrived,” he said.

Powell said reports from the scene indicate that the motorcyclist had attempted to overtake another vehicle when his bike crashed into a Durban Transport bus.

“No one from the bus was injured, however, the driver was quite shaken,” he added.

Kensington Drive was cordoned off on both sides as authorities cleared the scene.

– Caxton News Service