Three nabbed for hijacking

Three men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly hijacking a vehicle, Centurion Rekord reports.

The suspects were nabbed in Laudium, west of Pretoria, after a vehicle was reported hijacked in Thohoyandou, in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustine Selepe said the Tshwane West Cluster police followed up on a case of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle in Laudium on Sunday, September 4.

READ MORE: INFORGRAPHIC: Hijacking hotpots in Pretoria West

Selepe said police used the car’s tracking device to nab the culprits.

“The members of the flying squad located the vehicle on corner of Pearl Street and 4th Avenue, Laudium.

“Upon investigation it was found the vehicle had been reported stolen in Thohoyandou.”

The three are expected to appear in court soon on charges of possession of stolen vehicle.

– Caxton News Service.