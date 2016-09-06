menu
Soweto Marathon to accept more entries

Wesley Botton
The race leaders pass Orlando as they compete in the Soweto Marathon, 2 November 2014. More than 21 000 people competed in the event. Last year the event was cancelled due to lack of funding. Picture: Michel Bega

The entry deadline for the Old Mutual Soweto Marathon has been extended by a month, organisers revealed on Tuesday.

“Owing to a large number of requests and last-minute enquiries that we have received from both athletes as well as the interested public, we have decided to extend the deadline,” the Soweto Marathon Trust said in a statement.

Entries would close at midnight on October 4 for the annual race, to be held on November 6. The event would include 42km, 21km and 10km distances. “We urge anyone wanting to partake in any of the categories to register online (www.sowetomarathon.com) before the revised closing date,” said Trust chairman Sello Khunou.

“Under no circumstances will any extensions be granted thereafter.”

