Entertainment 6.9.2016 04:57 pm

SABC pats itself on the back

Tshepiso Makhele
Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Earlier this year, the SABC took a decision to implement a 90% local music offering across all its radio stations and to reflect the diverse music genres.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) supports the ‘Thank You SABC Music Concert’ by South African Artists that takes place at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, September 10, from 10am until late.

Chief operations officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng stated that “this cross-pollination of music is very important for the public broadcaster, because part of our mandate is to tell the South African story and music plays an important part in ensuring that the SABC fulfills this mandate”.

The SABC has welcomed the ‘Thank You SABC Concert’, and all the artists that will perform have embraced and are proud of the public broadcaster’s initiative to prioritise and support local music.

The lineup for the concert includes: DJ Black Coffee, Doc Shebeleza, Don Laka, Mafikizolo, Rebecca Malope, Stimela, Nothembi , Ricky Rick, Jack Parrow, Ihashi elimhlophe – Debrah Fraser , Babsy Mlangeni, Candy, Jonnhy Clegg , Mango Groove, Kwesta, Emtee and the Legends Medley, which comprises artists such as Dan Nkosi, Freddy Gwala, CJB, Condry Ziqubu, Bondie Makhene, Zizi Kongo, to name but a few.

