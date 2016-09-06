menu
Teacher fined for assaulting learner

Rorisang Kgosana
Picture: Thinkstock

The primary school learner was hit in the face with a hosepipe by his teacher for making noise in class.

An Eersterust teacher has to pay a fine of R8 000 to the Gauteng department of education after she pleaded guilty for assaulting and injuring a learner at school.

Nantes Primary School learner Winray Daniels, 11, was hit in the face with a hosepipe by his teacher for making noise in March this year. The assault left him with a bruised left eye.

After internal investigations and scrutiny of statements from fellow learners, the teacher was found guilty, department’s spokesperson Oupa Bodibe said yesterday.

“She received a fine of R8 000 payable to the department for the period of four months, starting from October 1, 2016.”

Bodibe said the teacher also received a final written warning and was referred to the department’s Employee Assistance Programme for anger management and counselling.

Earlier this year, Daniel’s said there was a noise in the class and “I was also talking. I looked down into my book and when I lifted my head, she threw the pipe at me”.

The learner underwent counselling, which was offered by the department.

His mother, Raydene Daniels, said she was happy with the outcome of the investigation.

“Teacher should take this as a lesson not to hit children in school. I am really happy with how this turned out. My son is OK and looks forward to going to school, but he is no longer in her class,” she told The Citizen.

Bodibe said the teacher remained at the school, as she was not suspended.

“The department would like to remind educators that Section 10 of the South African Schools Act 84 of 1996 prohibits any educator from administering corporal punishment in our schools. Corporal punishment no longer has space in schools and any educator found to have administered corporal punishment will face charges of assault which could lead to the educator being dismissed.”

 

rorisangk@citizen.co.za

