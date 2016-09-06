Mandoza battling brain cancer, fighting for his life – family

“A great Son of our Mzansi Soil is in trouble. Mduduzi ‘Mandoza’ Tshabalala is fighting for his life after having cancer treatment in 2015. It has unfortunately metastasised to his brain. Doctors and medical staff are trying whatever they can, and we are not giving up hope for his recovery.

“Mpho and the Tshabalala family have asked all his friends and fans to pray for him, beckon the Ancestors and keep him in your thoughts during this time. Please also be respectful and discreet in how you react to this announcement,” read the statement issued by his wife, Mpho.

Mandoza has been out of the limelight for several years. He released smash hits such Nkalakatha and Tornado, winning awards and becoming one of the best loved musicians in the country.