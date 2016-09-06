menu
Mandoza battling brain cancer, fighting for his life – family

Citizen Reporter
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 13: Mandoza attends the African National Congress (ANC) Siyanqoba ‘countdown to victory’ rally at the Market Theatre on July 13, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Speaking during the rally, President Zuma took a swipe at opposition parties, saying they have neither experience nor plan to govern the country. (Phot by Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie)

The Kwaito singer is said to be fighting for his life after undergoing cancer treatment last year.

“A great Son of our Mzansi Soil is in trouble. Mduduzi ‘Mandoza’ Tshabalala is fighting for his life after having cancer treatment in 2015. It has unfortunately metastasised to his brain. Doctors and medical staff are trying whatever they can, and we are not giving up hope for his recovery.

“Mpho and the Tshabalala family have asked all his friends and fans to pray for him, beckon the Ancestors and keep him in your thoughts during this time. Please also be respectful and discreet in how you react to this announcement,” read the statement issued by his wife, Mpho.

Mandoza has been out of the limelight for several years. He released smash hits such Nkalakatha and Tornado, winning awards and becoming one of the best loved musicians in the country.

 

