EFF disbands KZN, Eastern Cape structures

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema has announced the party’s decision to disband its KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape structures.

The party said it would focus on these big provinces “to ensure that the EFF produces qualitative outcomes for the upcoming elections”.

“The CCT resolved that the PCTs and RCTs of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape should be dissolved and replaced with CCT-led interim structures which will rebuild all branches, convene Regional People’s Assemblies only when a minimum of 80% of Wards in the region have launched EFF branches, and subsequently convene a Provincial People’s Assembly constituted by a minimum of 80% of Wards in the Provinces.

“The EFF Officials and CCT Members will pay specific attention to these provinces to ensure that the EFF produces qualitative outcomes for the upcoming elections.”

As for Gauteng and the North West, the EFF has resolved that the province’s regional and provincial command teams must go on early “Regional People’s Assemblies and Provincial People’s Assemblies”.

“The CCT resolved that all Gauteng and North West Regional Command Teams and Provincial Command Teams must go to early Regional People’s Assemblies and Provincial People’s Assemblies respectively. These People’s Assemblies must be preceded by Branch People’s and General Assemblies on guidelines that will be adopted by the War Council underpinned by a principle that a region or province can only convene a People’s Assembly when a minimum of 80% of Wards in the region or province have EFF Branches.”

The party also announced the reconstruction of its “War Council”.

“The War Council is made of Top 6 Officials and 9 other members of the CCT. The reconstituted War Council has replaced Commissar Vuyokazi Khethabahle, Nkagisang Mokgosi, and Tseko Mafanya with Commissars Marshall Dlamini, Roger Zolile Xalisa and Natasha Louw. The other members of the War Council elected by the 1st CCT meeting of the 1st National People’s Assembly remain as elected.”