MTV announces Mamas opening act

Rapper Nasty C has been announced as an opening act at the 6th annual MTV Music Awards to be hosted in Johannesburg in August. The definitive annual celebration of African and international talent and achievement, Mama 2016 recognises and rewards musicians and achievers who have made the most impact on African music and youth culture over the previous year. The ceremony will feature stunning performances from African and international artists along with the show’s signature cross-genre and cross-border collaborations.

Mama 2016 will celebrate African talent across 18 award categories, including Best Male, Best Female, Best Song and Best Collaboration in partnership with Absolut. The contribution of artists from Portuguese- and French-speaking Africa will also be recognised in the Best Lusophone and Best Francophone categories. Additional categories include the Africa Re-Imagined Award and Personality of the Year. The nominations for the awards will be revealed on September 21 in Johannesburg and Lagos, Nigeria, on October 2.

Among the star-studded line-up for the night is South Africa’s prince of hip-hop, Nasty C. and chart-topping House sensation Babes Wodomo. The two will also be accompanied by Nigerian pop-dance female singer Yemi Alade who took the award for Best Female at last year’s MTV Africa Music Awards. The three are said to be opening the spectacular night on October 22 at the Johannesburg Ticketpro Dome. Tickets for the awards go on sale on September 7 priced R250 (standing only) from Ticketpro retail outlets or dealers.

The MTV Africa Music Awards 2016 will broadcast live on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV (DStv Channel 130) on Saturday 22 October at 21:00 CAT.