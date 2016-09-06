Live Report: Bafana Bafana vs Egypt

– half time: Bafana Bafana 1-0 Egypt

– 45′ 1 minute of added time will be played

– 44′ Furman is booked for a challenge on an opponent, 1 minute of added time will be played

– 43′ good cover defence from Daniels to deny Egypt a chance to score

– 41′ Egypt win the ball back

– 39′ corner kick to Egypt, Khune makes a save

– 35′ goal kick to Egypt

– 33′ Shenawy distributes the ball to his teammates

– 29′ free kick to Egypt as Jali commits a foul

– 27′ corner kick to Egypt

– 25′ throw in for Egypt

– 23′ offside call goes against Egypt

– 22′ Shenawy beats Gabuza to the ball

– 19′ Gabuza’s cross into the box is cleared by Egypt

– 17′ Masango puts the ball over the goal posts

– 15′ offside call goes against Bafana

– 12′ Makola’s shot at goal is punched away by Shenawy

– 10′ corner kick to Egypt

– 7′ Makola connects with Masango’s cross for the opening goal. Bafana Bafana 1-0 Egypt

– 6′ brilliant save from Khune denying Egypt the opening goal of the match

– 4′ throw in for Egypt

– 2′ Bafana moving the ball around trying to find an opening

– 1′ the ball is played back to Khune

– kickoff! The game is underway

Shakes Mashaba’s men will look to get back to winning ways after playing to a one-all-draw with Mauritania last Friday.

Starting XI

South Africa: 16 Khune, 2 Mobara, 3 Langerman, 6 Daniels, 14 Hlatshwayo, 15 Jali, 5 Furman, 12 Makola, 7 Masango, 11 Dolly, 9 Gabuza.

Egypt: Shenawy, Gaber, Gabr, Dweidar, Abdel Shafy, Elneny, Salah, El Said, Trezeguet, Salah, Koka.