menu
Local News 6.9.2016 07:06 pm

Live Report: Bafana Bafana vs Egypt

Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba celebrates during the 2015 Nelson Mandela Challenge match between South Africa and Senegal at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba celebrates during the 2015 Nelson Mandela Challenge match between South Africa and Senegal at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana face Egypt in the 2016 Nelson Mandela Challenge.

– half time: Bafana Bafana 1-0 Egypt

– 45′ 1 minute of added time will be played

– 44′ Furman is booked for a challenge on an opponent, 1 minute of added time will be played

– 43′ good cover defence from Daniels to deny Egypt a chance to score

– 41′ Egypt win the ball back

– 39′ corner kick to Egypt, Khune makes a save

– 35′ goal kick to Egypt

– 33′ Shenawy distributes the ball to his teammates

– 29′ free kick to Egypt as Jali commits a foul

– 27′ corner kick to Egypt

– 25′ throw in for Egypt

– 23′ offside call goes against Egypt

– 22′ Shenawy beats Gabuza to the ball

– 19′ Gabuza’s cross into the box is cleared by Egypt

– 17′ Masango puts the ball over the goal posts

– 15′ offside call goes against Bafana

– 12′ Makola’s shot at goal is punched away by Shenawy

– 10′ corner kick to Egypt

– 7′ Makola connects with Masango’s cross for the opening goal. Bafana Bafana 1-0 Egypt

– 6′ brilliant save from Khune denying Egypt the opening goal of the match

– 4′ throw in for Egypt

– 2′ Bafana moving the ball around trying to find an opening

– 1′ the ball is played back to Khune

– kickoff! The game is underway

Shakes Mashaba’s men will look to get back to winning ways after playing to a one-all-draw with Mauritania last Friday.

Starting XI

South Africa: 16 Khune, 2 Mobara, 3 Langerman, 6 Daniels, 14 Hlatshwayo, 15 Jali, 5 Furman, 12 Makola, 7 Masango, 11 Dolly, 9 Gabuza.

Egypt: Shenawy, Gaber, Gabr, Dweidar, Abdel Shafy, Elneny, Salah, El Said, Trezeguet, Salah, Koka.

Related Stories
Ajax new recruits turn out in friendly game 6.9.2016
Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator 6.9.2016
Mashaba unruffled by sacking reports 6.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Former Pirates midfielder joins Ethiopian team
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates midfielder joins Ethiopian team

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

Former Bafana star facing financial problems
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana star facing financial problems

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.