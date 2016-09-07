Hands off our logo, all you protesters, says Cosatu

The ANC’s alliance partner, trade union federation Cosatu, has lashed out at the organisers of the #OccupyLuthuliHouse protest, saying it did not give them permission to use the federation’s logo.

“We never sanctioned that they should use the Cosatu logo,” Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini told The Citizen yesterday. “We were not party to their programme.”

One of the organisers of the #OccupyLuthuliHouse protest, Gugu Ndima, hit back at Dlamini, saying Cosatu must appreciate that some of its members are also members of the ANC and ANC Youth League.

“If Cosatu members took it upon themselves to join us at Luthuli House, we appreciate their support,” Ndima said. “It affirms that the deepening crisis in the ANC impacts the broader mass democratic movement.”

The organisers of #OccupyLuthuliHouse are ANC members who tried to occupy the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday. The disgruntled ANC members were demanding, among other things, that President Jacob Zuma step down.

Ndima said although they respected organisational processes, factionalism had eroded internal organisation processes. “We hope that the demonstration was a reflection of how deep the problem is internally,” Ndima said.

However, Dlamini called on ANC members to desist from using funerals and the media to express views. “The ANC has opened a process to listen to all members,” Dlamini said. “We must respect the internal process.

This comes after ANC stalwart Sipho Pityana came out guns blazing at the funeral of former sports minister Makhenkesi Stofile in the Eastern Cape last month, calling on Zuma and the entire ANC leadership to resign. Zuma did not attend the funeral and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa stepped in to deliver a eulogy.

Dlamini said the ANC, rocked by divisions, would soon be healed. “The ANC remains our home,” he said. “We want to focus on rebuilding the ANC.

Top Cosatu officials met ANC leaders on Monday. Although Dlamini refused to divulge the outcome, he said the federation, which was facing its own crisis, called on the ANC to address all issues internally, without playing to the public gallery.