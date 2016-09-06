menu
National 6.9.2016 08:24 pm

Sangoma who raped boys to ‘heal them’ sentenced to life

ANA
Picture: Gallo Images

Picture: Gallo Images

A traditional healer was given a harsh penalty in the high court on Tuesday after making sexual penetration part of his ‘therapy’.

A traditional healer who “healed” his four supposedly bewitched male clients by raping them was sentenced to five life terms of imprisonment in the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokeswoman Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the court was told that the traditional healer, from the Msinga area, approached the family of the youths with a “prophecy” that they would die if he did not cure them.

The four youths were then sent to the traditional healer’s home where he convinced them sexual penetration was part of the cure to prevent the “prophecy of death” from becoming a reality.

“The incidents happened from July to August last year and the complainants, all males, were aged between 15 and 20 years old,” she said.

The traditional healer, who was not named, was sentenced to five terms of life imprisonment for each of the rapes and an additional 10 years for the rape of one of the youngsters.

Ramkisson-Kara said that in the victim impact statements that were handed into the court, each of the youths told of the trauma they encountered during and after the ordeal.

“They said that they were teased by members of the community and felt depressed and alone. They mentioned that they no longer socialised and felt suicidal,” she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Lesbian woman ‘not as proud as’ she was before alleged rape 6.9.2016
Child spade killers get stiff sentences 5.9.2016
Khayelitsha man found guilty of murdering girl, 5 5.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Maserati criticised for ‘insulting’ aspiring owners
National

Maserati criticised for ‘insulting’ aspiring owners

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video
Entertainment

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song
Music

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

readers' choice

MK vets diss Mantashe
National

MK vets diss Mantashe

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’
National

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.