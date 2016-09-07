Zuma talking investment

President Jacob Zuma arrived in Guangdong Province in China on Monday to attend the second Investing in Africa Forum (IAF), the presidency said yesterday.

The three-day IAF, starting tomorrow, was initiated by the China Development Bank with the Chinese government in 2015. The presidency said the IAF has become an important platform which brought leaders from business, government and international organisations together to discuss and explore opportunities for investment in Africa.

“This year’s discussions will focus on investment opportunities on the African continent in areas such as agriculture and agribusiness, infrastructure development, manufacturing, trade, tourism and renewable energy,” the presidency said in a statement.

“Partnerships between China and South Africa in vocational training and skills development will also be discussed.”

On August 29, Guangdong Province signed a memorandum of understanding with KwaZulu-Natal to ensure a closer cooperation between the two provinces in areas such as tourism, agriculture, ports, education and cultural exchanges, the presidency said.