menu
Local News 6.9.2016 09:22 pm

South Africa edge out Egypt

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bafana Bafana players during the South African national soccer team training session. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana players during the South African national soccer team training session. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

South Africa won the Nelson Mandela Challenge again yesterday, beating Egypt 1-0 at Orlando Stadium.

Mpho Makola got the goal for Bafana, just as he had a year ago in the 1-0 victory over Senegal.

Egypt had the first chance in the opening minute, as captain Abdallah Elsaid skipped past Abbubaker Mobara, but he fired his shot way off target.

On 5 minutes, a blunder by Clayton Daniels gifted possession to Roma striker Mohammed Salah. Salah found Ahmed Hassan, who curled an effort on goal, but Itumeleng Khune got down well to save.

A minute later, Bafana struck. Mandla Masango gathered the ball on the right hand side of the field and curled in a cross that Makola headed in at the back post.

In the 12th minute, Keagan Dolly slid a fine ball into Makola on the right hand side of the area, but his shot was pushed away this time by Ahmed Elshenawy.

Some more good work from  Bafana saw Andile Jali set up Masango on the edge of the area in the 16th minute, but he shot over.

On the half hour mark, Egypt winger Omar Gaber went on a jinking run past three Bafana players, but his low cross could not find a teammate.

Daniels did well to block Ahmed Hassan’s shot a minute before the break while on the stroke of half time, Dean Furman went into the referee’s book for a foul on Mahmoud Hassan, who had put the ball through his legs.

Egypt started the second half brightly, and Salah fed Gaber, whose cross was headed off target by Mahmoud Hassan, under pressure from Daniels. Salah then wasted a great chance to get Egypt back on level terms in the 56th minute, as he curled wide from Mahmoud Hassan’s pass across the penalty area.

In the 63rd minute, Salah wasted another excellent chance, heading wide at the back post.

Related Stories
Blow by blow: Bafana Bafana vs Egypt 6.9.2016
Ajax new recruits turn out in friendly game 6.9.2016
Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator 6.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Former Pirates midfielder joins Ethiopian team
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates midfielder joins Ethiopian team

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

Former Bafana star facing financial problems
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana star facing financial problems

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.