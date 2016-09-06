Uyanda Mbuli parties with Kanye while SABC moves back her show

Keen observation by TV Plus magazine revealed, come October Survivor will be back on SABC 3.

Survivor will be back in its 8pm Monday timeslot, replacing the disastrous Divas of Jozi, the weekly magazine reported yesterday.

A second look at the schedules also shows that Uyanda Mbuli’s anticipated reality show won’t start airing on its intended date. The show is supposed to start on October 3. It’s not clear what is happening with the show – but, the good news is they might still be filming.

In this video teaser of the show Mbuli Tweeted on August 2 hints that the show will be focused around her exploits in America.

COMING TO YOUR SCREEN SOON!!! pic.twitter.com/t3ykRz97R7 — Uyanda (@UyandaM) August 2, 2016

Mbuli is impossible to get ahold of currently, while the scheduling drama unfolds, she’s in New York. Last night she even attended Kanye West’s Life of Pablo concert at Madison Square Gardens.

Mbuli could potentially still be filming for the show. The majority of tweets the few weeks saw her attending high profile events in New York – perfect fodder for a reality show about her life.