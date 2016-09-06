menu
Man nabbed with “arms of war” in Johannesburg

Picture: Thinkstock

A 46 year-old-man was arrested on Tuesday after he was found with heavy explosives, ammunition and police uniforms in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, police said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the man was arrested in a joint operation with the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Dog Unit at a house in Strubenvale, Springs following a tip off.

Dlamini said the police found the man at the house where they seized rocket launchers, rifles, ammunition for different rifles, a bullet proof vest and a police reflector jacket.

“Inside the garage [police] discovered exhibits which may be described as the arms of war,” Dlamini said.

“These included two 303 rifles with two magazines, more than 100 rounds of ammunition for different rifles, rocket launchers, police reflector jacket and a bullet proof [vest].”

Dlamini said at this stage, it was unknown why such exhibits were kept in the house as well as what they were intended to be used for.

He said the man would appear at the Springs Magistrate’s Court soon and would be charged in terms of the Explosive Act and the Firearms Control Act.

“Further investigation may lead to the arrest of more suspects,” Dlamini said.

