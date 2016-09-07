menu
National 7.9.2016 09:01 am

Free ebooks ready to download on Gautrain

Citizen reporter
Image courtesy Stock.xchnge

Image courtesy Stock.xchnge

For 12 months the high-speed train passengers will be able to download free online books covering a range of career fields.

The Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) has partnered with online ebook publisher Bookboon to make professional and business ebooks immediately available to Gautrain passengers.

“For the next 12 months, our passengers will be able to download free online books from the Bookboon website in the fields of engineering, IT, marketing, finance and entrepreneurship,” Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Ismail Vadi said in a statement.

“The initiative not only offers business and professional books which will benefit all Gautrain passengers. It also forms part of Gautrain’s ongoing endeavours of ensuring that customer experience on the Gautrain is of high quality and our service continues to offer value add.”

Bookboon is a free ebook service that was launched in London a few years ago.

Related Stories
Foreign kids denied rights 7.9.2016
EFF members ‘sjambok each other’ over councillor lists – report 1.9.2016
EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG 30.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

Msimanga bans all purchases or leasing of luxury cars
National

Msimanga bans all purchases or leasing of luxury cars

Maserati criticised for ‘insulting’ aspiring owners
National

Maserati criticised for ‘insulting’ aspiring owners

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video
Entertainment

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.