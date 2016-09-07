Free ebooks ready to download on Gautrain

The Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) has partnered with online ebook publisher Bookboon to make professional and business ebooks immediately available to Gautrain passengers.

“For the next 12 months, our passengers will be able to download free online books from the Bookboon website in the fields of engineering, IT, marketing, finance and entrepreneurship,” Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Ismail Vadi said in a statement.

“The initiative not only offers business and professional books which will benefit all Gautrain passengers. It also forms part of Gautrain’s ongoing endeavours of ensuring that customer experience on the Gautrain is of high quality and our service continues to offer value add.”

Bookboon is a free ebook service that was launched in London a few years ago.